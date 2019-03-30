  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Rail lunchboxes provide passenger with NT$10 million

Passenger spent NT$241 at Taipei Railway Station: TRA

  17495
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/03/30 19:41
NT$10 million for the buyer of three Taiwan Rail lunchboxes.

NT$10 million for the buyer of three Taiwan Rail lunchboxes. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A passenger who spent NT$241 (US$7.8) to buy three lunchboxes at Taipei Railway Station earned NT$10 million (US$324,000) with the receipt lottery, reports said Saturday.

Every two months, the Ministry of Finance announces the winners of the lottery designed to make consumers ask for a receipt, which in turn allows the authorities to check whether the business in question paid the necessary taxes.

The person bought three cutlet lunchboxes at 2:48 p.m. on February 1, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced Saturday. Each of the popular “bento” boxes prepared especially for TRA costs NT$80, with the company assuming the extra NT$1 on the receipt meant that the passenger also bought a plastic bag for his purchases, the Central News Agency reported.

The cutlet lunchbox is TRA’s most popular food product, occupying a share of 90 percent, with 250 being sold daily at the Taipei Railway Station alone, the report said.

The NT$10 million prize for a NT$241 purchase was not a record, since there are frequently reports of consumers winning the same amount of money with a receipt for cheap products such as drinks from convenience stores or tea chains.
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winners
receipts
Taiwan Railways Administration
Taipei Railway Station
TRA
Bento box

RELATED ARTICLES

Crazed man brandishes knife in Taipei TRA train station
Crazed man brandishes knife in Taipei TRA train station
2019/03/27 15:29
Taiwan Railways sells 127,000 tickets in 1 minute ahead of April holidays
Taiwan Railways sells 127,000 tickets in 1 minute ahead of April holidays
2019/03/20 10:53
AIT to mark 40 years of Taiwan Relations Act with April 15 reception
AIT to mark 40 years of Taiwan Relations Act with April 15 reception
2019/03/02 17:56
Taiwan Rail under fire for sending train to pick up 7 passengers
Taiwan Rail under fire for sending train to pick up 7 passengers
2019/03/02 15:43
New Taiwan Railways booking website to go live Feb. 21
New Taiwan Railways booking website to go live Feb. 21
2019/02/18 18:59