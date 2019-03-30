TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a recent message from former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) disparaging Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) this past week, Chen took to Facebook again to tell the public that he may be under threat.

In a message shared on social media, Chen Shui-bian said he has received threats and may be in danger if he leaves his home to attend public events. He insinuated that if any sudden accident results in his death, people should not believe it is a “suicide.”

The alarming statement from the former president follows a 25 minute message posted on March 28, in which the he warned against Han Kuo-yu as a potential threat to Taiwan’s national security.



Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu recently held private meetings with CCP officials in Hong Kong and Macau, which were both unscheduled and unapproved by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, and which are now under investigation. Han's conduct has unsettled many in Taiwan as well as Hong Kong.



In his previous remarks, Chen expressed deep concern over Han’s possible abuse of power, should he be elected to the presidency.

"If Han Kuo-yu is unfortunately elected president next year, more visitors will arrive and exports will increase. People will become rich, but the People's Liberation Army will come in. It will be a disaster for Taiwanese people and everyone will die together. Is that what you want?"

On Saturday, Chen said that although he has lived in peace in Kaohsiung for a long time, he now questions how long he can be sure of his safety given the political situation, and the radicalization of Han’s supporters, reports UDN.



Chen’s full address (in Taiwanese) can be found on his Facebook page.