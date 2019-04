TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Top news this week includes Nauru parliament rejects 'one China' principle; China admits Taiwan F-16s are an effective deterrent for PLAAF H-6K bombers; Triathlete knocked out of Ironman 70.3 Taiwan race by scooter; Taiwanese actress in China attacked for attending Shenyun show 9 years ago; Set a date for Taiwan's Calla Lily Festival.