KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least four students have been killed in the crossfire of a Taliban assault on a police checkpoint nearby a school in eastern Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says that 17 others, including 15 students and two teachers, were wounded Saturday when an explosion, likely caused by rocket fire, hit the school in Andar district.

The spokesman added the students killed are between 10 and 16 years old.

He says that provincial officials are investigating who fired the projectile hitting the school during the standoff between security forces and Taliban.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban insurgents have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security targets in recent months.