TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After meeting a five-member group from the Democratic Progressive Party, former Premier William Lai (賴清德) said Saturday he was still determined to continue with the primary process for the selection of a candidate for next January’s presidential election.

As Lai unexpectedly registered for the nomination ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) this month, the ruling DPP formed the five-member committee to try and find common ground between the two.

Speaking at a book signing Saturday, Lai told reporters he had met the group and explained to them why he was running for the presidential nomination. If the DPP lost the presidency and its legislative majority, it would not just be the party which lost power, but Taiwan’s democracy and sovereignty would be challenged, the Central News Agency quoted him as saying.

Primaries which were conducted in a spirit of fair play would help promote solidarity inside the party and gain the support of social forces, Lai said.

The former mayor of Tainan and premier also pointed out that instead of responding to China’s aggressive stance, the opposition Kuomintang had only presented the idea of a peace accord, worrying even more members of the public about Taiwan’s future direction.

According to the process adopted by the DPP, the party was still scheduled to announce the official nomination of a presidential candidate on April 24.

The five-member committee had until April 12 to reach a conclusion, with the candidates presenting their views to the public on April 13 and 14, and opinion polls to determine the candidacy to be conducted April 15-17.

While after Friday’s talk with Lai, some of the five committee members had reported back to Tsai, no date had yet been scheduled for a meeting between the two contenders, CNA reported.