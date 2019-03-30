Dell Match Play Groups

|Friday
|Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|(Seedings in parentheses; x-won group)
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 4 and 3.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 1 up.
Hideki Matsuyama (24), halved with Chez Reavie (55), United States.
|Friday
Hideki Matsuyama (24), Japan, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 2.
Branden Grace (40), South Africa, def. Chez Reavie (55), United States, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Grace 3-0-0, Matsuyama 1-1-1, Johnson 1-2-0, Reavie 0-2-1.
|GROUP 2
|Wednesday
Justin Rose (2), England, def. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 2 and 1.
Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Justin Rose (2), England, halved with Eddie Pepperell (34), England.
Gary Woodland (22), United States, def. vs. Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, 1 up.
|Friday
Justin Rose (2), England, def. Gary Woodland (22), United States, 1 up.
Emiliano Grillo (53), Argentina, def. Eddie Pepperell (34), England, 4 and 3.
|Standings
x-Justin Rose 2-0-1, Woodland 2-1-0, Grillo 1-2-0, Pepperell 0-2-1.
|GROUP 3
|Wednesday
Brooks Koepka (3), United States, halved with Tom Lewis (60), England.
Li Haotong (36), China, def. Alex Noren (27), Sweden, 5 and 4.
|Thursday
Li Haotong (36), China, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 1 up.
Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Tom Lewis (60), England, 4 and 2.
|Friday
Alex Noren (27), Sweden, def. Brooks Koepka (3), United States, 3 and 2.
Tom Lewis (60), England, def. Li Haotong (36), China, 1 up.
|Standings
x-Li 2-1-0, Noren 2-1-0, Lewis 1-1-1, Koepka 0-2-1.
|GROUP 4
|Wednesday
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Luke List (64), United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 1 up.
|Thursday
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Justin Harding (47), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Luke List (64), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Rory McIlroy (4), Northern Ireland, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (32), England, 4 and 2.
Justin Harding (47), South Africa, def. Luke List (64), United States, 2 up.
|Standings
x-McIlroy 3-0-0, Harding 2-1-0, List 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 0-3-0.
|GROUP 5
|Wednesday
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Justin Thomas (5), United States, 3 and 2.
Matthew Wallace (33), England, def. Keegan Bradley (31), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Justin Thomas (5), United States, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 3 and 1.
Keegan Bradley (31), United States, halved with. Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark
|Friday
Justin Thomas (5), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (31), United States.
Lucas Bjerregaard (50), Denmark, def. Matthew Wallace (33), England, 1 up.
|Standings
x-Bjerregaard 2-0-1, Thomas 1-1-1, Wallace 1-2-0, Bradley 0-1-2.
|GROUP 6
|Wednesday
Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 3 and 1.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.
|Thursday
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 2 and 1.
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Russell Knox (59), Scotland, 2 up.
|Friday
Marc Leishman (17), Australia, def. Bryson DeChambeau (6), United States, 5 and 4.
Russell Knox (59), Scotland, def. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Thailand, 2 up.
|Standings
x-Leishman 3-0-0, DeChambeau 1-2-0, Aphibarnrat 1-2-0, Knox 1-2-0.
|GROUP 7
|Wednesday
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, 5 and 4.
Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 4 and 3
Webb Simpson (21), United States, halved with Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan.
|Friday
Francesco Molinari (7), Italy, def. Webb Simpson (21), United States, 2 and 1.
Satoshi Kodaira (63), Japan, def. Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Denmark, 3 and 1.
|Standings
x-Molinari 3-0-0, Kodaira 1-1-1, Olesen 1-2-0, Simpson 0-2-1.
|GROUP 8
|Wednesday
Jon Rahm (8), Spain, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 7 and 5.
Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. J.B. Holmes (43), United States, 3 and 1.
|Thursday
J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (8), Spain, 2 and 1.
Matt Kuchar (23), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.
|Friday
Jon Rahm (8), Spain, halved with Matt Kuchar (23), United States.
J.B. Holmes (43), United States, def. Siwoo Kim (54), South Korea, 6 and 4.
|Standings
x-Kuchar 2-0-1, Holmes 2-1-0, Rahm 1-1-1, Kim 0-3-0.
|GROUP 9
|Wednesday
Xander Schauffele (9), United States, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, 4 and 3.
|Thursday
Xander Schauffele (9), United States, halved with. Tyrrell Hatton (35), England
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, halved with Lee Westwood (62), England
|Friday
Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (9), 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton (35), England, def. Lee Westwood (62), England, 3 and 1.
|Standings
x-Hatton 2-0-1, Schauffele 1-1-1, Cabrera Bello 1-1-1, Westwood 0-2-1.
|GROUP 10
|Wednesday
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, 5 and 3.
Charles Howell III (42), United States, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Paul Casey (10), England, halved. Charles Howell III (42), United States
Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, 4 and 3.
Abraham Ancer (58), Mexico, def. Charles Howell III (42), United States, 5 and 3.
|Standings
x-Casey 2-0-1, Ancer 2-1-0, Howell 1-1-1, Smith 0-3-0.
|GROUP 11
|Wednesday
Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 3 and 2.
Kyle Stanley (41), United States, def. Louis Ooshtuizen (19), South Africa, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, halved with. Kyle Stanley (41), United States
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, 1 up.
|Friday
Louis Oosthuizen (19), South Africa, def. Tommy Fleetwood (11), England, 4 and 3.
Byeong Hun An (49), South Korea, def. Kyle Stanley (41), United States, 6 and 5.
|Standings
x-Oosthuizen 2-1-0, Fleetwood 1-1-1, Stanley 1-1-1, An 1-2-0.
|GROUP 12
|Wednesday
Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 4 and 3.
Jim Furyk (52), United States, def. Phil Mickelson (20), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Phil Micklelson (20), United States, def. Jason Day (12), Australia, 2 up.
Henrik Stenson (37), Sweden, def. Jim Furyk (52), United States, 5 and 4.
|Standings
x-Stenson 3-0-0, Furyk 2-1-0, Mickelson 1-2-0, Day 0-3-0.
|GROUP 13
|Wednesday
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 3 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, halved with Brandt Snedeker (44), United States.
|Thursday
Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, def. Tiger Woods (13), United States, 2 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, def. Aaron Wise (61), United States, 4 and 2.
|Friday
Tiger Woods (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (18), United States, 4 and 2.
Aaron Wise (61), United States, def. Brandt Snedeker (44), United States, 6 and 4.
|Standings
x-Woods 2-1-0, Cantlay 1-1-1, Snedeker 1-1-1, Wise 1-2-0.
|GROUP 14
|Wednesday
Tony Finau (14), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Kevin Kisner (48), United States, 2 up.
|Thursday
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 2 up.
Keith Mitchell (56), United States, def. Ian Poulter (30), England, 1 up.
|Friday
Ian Poulter (30), England, def. Tony Finau (14), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Kisner (48), United States, def. Keith Mitchell (56), United States, 2 and 1.
|Standings
x-Kisner 2-1-0, Poulter 2-1-0, Finau 1-2-0, Mitchell 1-2-0.
(Kisner wins on third sudden-death playoff hole).
|GROUP 15
|Wednesday
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 1 up.
Jordan Spieth (28), United States, halved with Billy Horschel (38), United States.
|Thursday
Billy Horschel (38), United States, def. Bubba Watson (15), United States, 2 and 1.
Jordan Spieth (28), United States, def. Kevin Na (57), United States, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Bubba Watson (15), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (28), United States, 1 up.
Kevin Na (57), United States, def. Billy Horschel (38), United States, 3 and 1.
|Standings
x-Na 2-1-0, Spieth 1-1-1, Horschel 1-1-1, Watson 1-2-0.
|GROUP 16
|Wednesday
Andrew Putnam (51), United States, def. Patrick Reed (16), United States, 3 and 2.
Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, 4 and 2.
|Thursday
Patrick Reed (16), United States, halved with. Shane Lowry (46), Ireland
Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, def. def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 5 and 4.
|Friday
Patrick Reed (16), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (26), Spain, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry (46), Ireland, def. Andrew Putnam (51), United States, 3 and 2.
|Standings
x-Garcia 2-1-0, Reed 1-1-1, Lowry 1-1-1, Putnam 1-2-0.