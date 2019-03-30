TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will address a seminar hosted by a prominent think tank in the United States about 40 years of Taiwan Relations Act by video conference on April 9.

During a stopover in Hawaii at the end of her “Oceans of Democracy” tour of three Pacific allies, the president already participated in a video conference with top U.S. politicians and academics organized by the Heritage Foundation.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies was hosting the April 9 discussion, though the Brookings Institution and the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars were also co-sponsors, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Tsai will give a 30-minute speech after which former State Department official Michael Green will open up the floor for questions, CNA reported. Expected participants include present officials, former American Institute in Taiwan executives, senior Taiwan and China experts, and Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Bikhim Hsiao.