Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Toronto
|000
|400
|20x—6
|7
|0
Boyd, Farmer (6), Hardy (7), Garrett (8) and Joh.Hicks; Shoemaker, Guerra (8) and Maile. W_Shoemaker 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1.
___
|Houston
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|003
|001
|00x—4
|6
|0
Cole, Rondon (7), James (8) and Stassi; Morton, Castillo (6), Roe (8), Kolarek (8), Alvarado (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 1-0. L_Cole 0-1. Sv_Alvarado (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (1).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|042—6
|10
|0
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
Harvey, Robles (7), Buttrey (8), Allen (9) and Lucroy; Estrada, Trivino (7), Soria (8), Buchter (8), Hendriks (8), Rodney (9) and Hundley. W_Robles 1-0. L_Soria 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Davis (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|001
|104—6
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
Marquez, Johnson (7), Dunn (8), B.Shaw (9) and Wolters; Richards, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Romo (9), Guerrero (9) and Alfaro. W_Marquez 1-0. L_Conley 0-1. HRs_Miami, Granderson (1).
___
|St. Louis
|300
|101
|310—9
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|010—5
|8
|0
Flaherty, Gant (5), A.Reyes (7), Miller (8), Jor.Hicks (9) and Molina; Peralta, Albers (4), Claudio (5), Williams (6), Barnes (7), C.Anderson (8) and Grandal. W_Gant 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt 3 (3). Milwaukee, Yelich (2), Braun (1).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|San Diego
|021
|010
|00x—4
|8
|0
Holland, Gott (5), Bergen (6), Melancon (7), Dyson (8) and Kratz; Lucchesi, Stock (6), Wingenter (8), Maton (9), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 1-0. L_Holland 0-1. Sv_Yates (2). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (1). San Diego, Kinsler (1).