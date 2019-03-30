|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|53
|23
|.697
|—
|x-Philadelphia
|48
|27
|.640
|4½
|x-Boston
|45
|31
|.592
|8
|Brooklyn
|38
|38
|.500
|15
|New York
|14
|61
|.187
|38½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|37
|38
|.493
|—
|Orlando
|37
|39
|.487
|½
|Charlotte
|35
|40
|.467
|2
|Washington
|31
|46
|.403
|7
|Atlanta
|27
|49
|.355
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Milwaukee
|57
|19
|.750
|—
|x-Indiana
|45
|31
|.592
|12
|Detroit
|38
|37
|.507
|18½
|Chicago
|21
|55
|.276
|36
|Cleveland
|19
|57
|.250
|38
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|San Antonio
|44
|32
|.579
|4
|New Orleans
|32
|45
|.416
|16½
|Memphis
|30
|45
|.400
|17½
|Dallas
|29
|46
|.387
|18½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Denver
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|x-Portland
|48
|27
|.640
|3
|x-Utah
|46
|30
|.605
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|44
|32
|.579
|7½
|Minnesota
|34
|41
|.453
|17
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|51
|24
|.680
|—
|x-L.A. Clippers
|45
|31
|.592
|6½
|Sacramento
|37
|38
|.493
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|34
|42
|.447
|17½
|Phoenix
|17
|59
|.224
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 115, Orlando 98
Philadelphia 123, Brooklyn 110
Miami 105, Dallas 99
Toronto 117, New York 92
Houston 112, Denver 85
Milwaukee 128, L.A. Clippers 118
New Orleans 121, Sacramento 118
San Antonio 116, Cleveland 110
|Friday's Games
Boston 114, Indiana 112
Portland 118, Atlanta 98
Denver 115, Oklahoma City 105
Minnesota 131, Golden State 130, OT
Utah 128, Washington 124
L.A. Lakers 129, Charlotte 115
|Saturday's Games
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.