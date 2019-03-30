All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 77 59 14 4 122 306 206 x-Boston 77 47 21 9 103 243 197 x-Washington 78 46 24 8 100 267 237 Toronto 77 45 25 7 97 275 233 N.Y. Islanders 78 45 26 7 97 217 192 Pittsburgh 78 42 25 11 95 262 231 Carolina 77 42 28 7 91 228 213 Columbus 77 43 30 4 90 238 220 Montreal 78 41 29 8 90 235 226 Philadelphia 77 37 32 8 82 234 256 Florida 78 34 32 12 80 254 270 N.Y. Rangers 77 30 34 13 73 215 258 Buffalo 77 31 36 10 72 211 256 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 215 262 New Jersey 78 29 40 9 67 211 264 Ottawa 77 27 44 6 60 228 283 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 78 48 23 7 103 275 216 x-San Jose 77 43 25 9 95 272 245 x-Winnipeg 77 45 28 4 94 260 228 x-Nashville 78 44 28 6 94 227 203 St. Louis 77 41 28 8 90 228 210 Vegas 78 42 30 6 90 240 216 Dallas 78 41 31 6 88 198 191 Colorado 78 36 29 13 85 247 234 Arizona 78 37 33 8 82 202 215 Minnesota 78 36 33 9 81 206 226 Chicago 77 34 33 10 78 253 276 Edmonton 77 34 34 9 77 223 256 Vancouver 78 33 35 10 76 214 244 Anaheim 79 32 37 10 74 186 247 Los Angeles 77 28 40 9 65 187 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Columbus 6, Montreal 2

Detroit 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Florida 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 4

Dallas 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Chicago 5, San Jose 4

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, New Jersey 0

Calgary 6, Anaheim 1

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2

Saturday's Games

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.