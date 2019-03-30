Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Toronto
|000
|400
|20x—6
|7
|0
Boyd, Farmer (6), Hardy (7), Garrett (8) and Joh.Hicks; Shoemaker, Guerra (8) and Maile. W_Shoemaker 1-0. L_Boyd 0-1.
___
|Houston
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|003
|001
|00x—4
|6
|0
Cole, Rondon (7), James (8) and Stassi; Morton, Castillo (6), Roe (8), Kolarek (8), Alvarado (9) and Zunino. W_Morton 1-0. L_Cole 0-1. Sv_Alvarado (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Diaz (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|001
|104—6
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
Marquez, Johnson (7), Dunn (8), B.Shaw (9) and Wolters; Richards, Conley (7), Steckenrider (8), Romo (9), Guerrero (9) and Alfaro. W_Marquez 1-0. L_Conley 0-1. HRs_Miami, Granderson (1).
___
|St. Louis
|300
|101
|310—9
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|010—5
|8
|0
Flaherty, Gant (5), Reyes (7), Miller (8), Jor.Hicks (9) and Molina; Peralta, Albers (4), Claudio (5), Williams (6), Barnes (7), C.Anderson (8) and Grandal. W_Gant 1-0. L_Williams 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt 3 (3). Milwaukee, Yelich (2), Braun (1).