TAIPEI (CNA) -- The mayor of Sunny Isles Beach in Florida pledged Friday to continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Pingtung County's Hengchun Township, which established sister ties with the American city six years ago.



George Bud Scholl, who visited the southern Taiwanese township for the first time that day, said the two sister cities share many common similarities.



Sunny Isles Beach and Hengchun are both popular holiday destinations for international tourists, Scholl cited as an example, adding that the two sides have a lot to share and many topics to discuss.



According to the mayor, the only difference is that Sunny Isles Beach is a relatively new city, while Hengchun is a historic town famed for its local folk music and East Asian culture.



Located in Miami-Dade County, Sunny Isles Beach is renowned for its landmark sandy beaches and is also home to many luxury hotels and condos.



Echoing Scholl's remarks, Hengchun Township Chief Lu Yu-tung (盧玉棟) said the two cities have roughly the same populations and are both well-known tourist towns.



Hengchun and the American city signed a joint statement that day, pledging to continue to strengthen relations and deepen cooperation across a broad spectrum.



According to the official website of the City of Sunny Isles Beach, the Sister City Twinning Agreement was signed between the two sides June 17, 2013.