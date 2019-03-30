DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Bernier and Jimmy Howard combined for a shutout, Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists and the Detroit Red Wings topped the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Bernier made 21 saves in the first two periods before leaving with an upper-body injury. Howard stopped seven shots in the third period to complete the Red Wings' sixth victory in their last seven games.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, and Danny DeKeyser and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Detroit.

DeKeyser gave Detroit a 1-0 lead with 6:22 left in the first period when he tipped in Larkin's pass past Mackenzie Blackwood for his fifth goal of the season.

Larkin scored 2:12 into the second period when he picked up a loose puck — that had bounced off Bertuzzi's skate — in the slot and whipped it past Blackwood for Larkin's 31st goal. He has four goals and an assist in the last three games.

Bertuzzi added an empty-net goal with 2:35 left for his 19th of the season. He has three goals and four assists in the last three games.

Athanasiou capped the scoring with his 30th goal with 1:27 left.

NOTES: Blackwood finished with 29 saves. ... Detroit D Jake Chelios, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer and former Red Wings star Chris Chelios, made his NHL debut. ... New Jersey D Sami Vatanen missed his second game with an illness. ... It was Red Wings head athletic trainer Piet Van Zant's 2,000th professional game.

