MIAMI (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had three hits and drove in two, German Marquez struck out seven in six innings and the Colorado Rockies pulled away late to beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Friday night.

Nolan Arenado and Tony Wolters each had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who went ahead for good on Blackmon's double that landed just inside the left-field line in the seventh. Colorado scored four times in the ninth to blow the game open, disappointing the few fans that remained from the 6,503 paid attendance for Miami's second game of the season.

Marquez (1-0) allowed two hits and one run. Adam Conley (0-1), the second of five Miami pitchers, gave up two hits and the go-ahead run in the seventh. Marlins starter Trevor Richards gave up four hits and one run in six innings.

Curtis Granderson hit his first homer for Miami, which has four runs this season — all off solo homers. Lewis Brinson nearly tied it for Miami in the eighth, but his fly to nearly straightaway center field in cavernous Marlins Park was caught near the top of the wall by a leaping Ian Desmond.

After that, the Marlins fell apart. Colorado's four runs in the ninth came on five hits, one of those hits awarded on a botched pop-up to short left and another coming on a misplayed liner to center.

The Marlins were hitless through three innings for the second straight day, until Granderson connected on his 333rd career home run to open the fourth. The Rockies tied it in the sixth, when David Dahl's rapidly decelerating grounder into right field was enough to allow Trevor Story — the recipient of a two-out walk one batter earlier — to score all the way from first.

And then Miami wasted big chances in its half of the sixth.

Miami went scoreless that inning despite getting an infield single by Rosell Herrera (after replay overturned the original out call), two walks, two wild pitches and one hit batter. Herrera was thrown out trying to steal second, one of two would-be swipers caught by Wolters on the night, and Starlin Castro grounded to short with the bases loaded to end the frame.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies 1B Daniel Murphy was shaken up in the fourth inning, injuring his left hand as he sprawled to field a grounder. Murphy winced while being evaluated but stayed in the game.

STARTING FAST

This is the first time since 2009 that the Marlins have four home runs in the season's first two games.

4 FOR 4

This is a four-game series with four different first-pitch start times; it was 4:10 p.m. ET on Thursday and 7:10 on Friday, followed by 6:10 on Saturday and 1:10 on Sunday. Both teams are scheduled for only one more of those all season — the Miami at Washington series May 24-27, and the Colorado at St. Louis series Aug. 22-25.

LINEUPS

Colorado went with the same top seven spots in the batting order for a second consecutive day, changing only the No. 8 hitter (Wolters at catcher for Chris Iannetta) and the pitcher. Miami made wholesale changes; Granderson, Neil Walker and JT Riddle were in the lineup after not being there for opening day (along with Richards), and only Brian Anderson — in the 2-hole — was in the same spot in the Marlins' order from Game 1 to Game 2.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (7-9, 4.55 in 2018) starts for Colorado against Miami RHP Pablo Lopez (2-4, 4.14 in 10 starts last season).

___

