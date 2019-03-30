|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|3
|0
|0
|9
|10
|3
|D.C. United
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|1
|7
|7
|5
|Columbus
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|4
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|4
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|6
|New York
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|3
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|6
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Chicago
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|7
|New England
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|0
|1
|10
|10
|5
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|9
|10
|3
|Houston
|2
|0
|1
|7
|6
|4
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|3
|Minnesota United
|2
|1
|0
|6
|8
|5
|LA Galaxy
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|8
|Colorado
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|8
|Portland
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Vancouver
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|San Jose
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday, March 29
Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0
|Saturday, March 30
New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 31
D.C. United at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
|Friday, April 5
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, April 6
Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.
Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, April 7
Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.