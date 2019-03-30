All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Tampa Bay 77 59 14 4 122 306 206 x-Boston 77 47 21 9 103 243 197 Toronto 77 45 25 7 97 275 233 Montreal 78 41 29 8 90 235 226 Florida 78 34 32 12 80 254 270 Buffalo 77 31 36 10 72 211 256 Detroit 78 30 38 10 70 215 262 Ottawa 77 27 44 6 60 228 283 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 78 46 24 8 100 267 237 N.Y. Islanders 78 45 26 7 97 217 192 Pittsburgh 78 42 25 11 95 262 231 Carolina 77 42 28 7 91 228 213 Columbus 77 43 30 4 90 238 220 Philadelphia 77 37 32 8 82 234 256 N.Y. Rangers 77 30 34 13 73 215 258 New Jersey 78 29 40 9 67 211 264 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Winnipeg 77 45 28 4 94 260 228 x-Nashville 78 44 28 6 94 227 203 St. Louis 77 41 28 8 90 228 210 Dallas 78 41 31 6 88 198 191 Colorado 77 35 29 13 83 244 232 Minnesota 77 35 33 9 79 203 224 Chicago 77 34 33 10 78 253 276 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 77 47 23 7 101 269 215 x-San Jose 77 43 25 9 95 272 245 Vegas 77 42 29 6 90 238 213 Arizona 77 37 33 7 81 200 212 Edmonton 77 34 34 9 77 223 256 Vancouver 78 33 35 10 76 214 244 Anaheim 78 32 36 10 74 185 241 Los Angeles 77 28 40 9 65 187 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Thursday's Games

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Columbus 6, Montreal 2

Detroit 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Florida 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 4

Dallas 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Chicago 5, San Jose 4

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1

Detroit 4, New Jersey 0

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.