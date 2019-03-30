|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
___
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 12, Texas 4
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 12, Boston 4
|Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (Ross 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (McHugh 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Texas (Volquez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 0-0) at Oakland (Anderson 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 0-0) at Seattle (Leake 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.