|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|z-Tampa Bay
|77
|59
|14
|4
|122
|306
|206
|32-6-2
|27-8-2
|20-4-0
|x-Boston
|77
|47
|21
|9
|103
|243
|197
|29-7-3
|18-14-6
|16-7-2
|x-Washington
|78
|46
|24
|8
|100
|267
|237
|23-10-6
|23-14-2
|19-6-2
|Toronto
|77
|45
|25
|7
|97
|275
|233
|23-14-2
|22-11-5
|14-8-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|78
|45
|26
|7
|97
|217
|192
|23-12-4
|22-14-3
|17-9-1
|Pittsburgh
|78
|42
|25
|11
|95
|262
|231
|21-14-3
|21-11-8
|14-8-4
|Carolina
|77
|42
|28
|7
|91
|228
|213
|22-13-4
|20-15-3
|10-12-2
|Columbus
|77
|43
|30
|4
|90
|238
|220
|22-16-2
|21-14-2
|17-9-1
|Montreal
|78
|41
|29
|8
|90
|235
|226
|23-12-4
|18-17-4
|13-8-5
|Philadelphia
|77
|37
|32
|8
|82
|234
|256
|19-16-4
|18-16-4
|10-13-2
|Florida
|78
|34
|32
|12
|80
|254
|270
|19-13-6
|15-19-6
|13-11-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|77
|30
|34
|13
|73
|215
|258
|18-13-8
|12-21-5
|8-11-5
|Buffalo
|77
|31
|36
|10
|72
|211
|256
|20-13-5
|11-23-5
|9-12-5
|Detroit
|77
|29
|38
|10
|68
|211
|262
|14-18-5
|15-20-5
|8-14-4
|New Jersey
|77
|29
|39
|9
|67
|211
|260
|19-14-6
|10-25-3
|8-15-3
|Ottawa
|77
|27
|44
|6
|60
|228
|283
|17-17-4
|10-27-2
|9-14-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Calgary
|77
|47
|23
|7
|101
|269
|215
|25-9-5
|22-14-2
|13-9-2
|x-San Jose
|77
|43
|25
|9
|95
|272
|245
|23-10-5
|20-15-4
|15-6-4
|x-Winnipeg
|77
|45
|28
|4
|94
|260
|228
|25-11-4
|20-17-0
|12-11-0
|x-Nashville
|78
|44
|28
|6
|94
|227
|203
|23-13-2
|21-15-4
|13-11-1
|Vegas
|77
|42
|29
|6
|90
|238
|213
|23-10-5
|19-19-1
|17-6-2
|St. Louis
|77
|41
|28
|8
|90
|228
|210
|21-15-2
|20-13-6
|11-9-4
|Dallas
|78
|41
|31
|6
|88
|198
|191
|22-14-3
|19-17-3
|13-9-2
|Colorado
|77
|35
|29
|13
|83
|244
|232
|18-14-6
|17-15-7
|11-9-4
|Arizona
|77
|37
|33
|7
|81
|200
|212
|19-15-4
|18-18-3
|15-9-3
|Minnesota
|77
|35
|33
|9
|79
|203
|224
|15-17-7
|20-16-2
|11-9-4
|Chicago
|77
|34
|33
|10
|78
|253
|276
|17-14-7
|17-19-3
|12-7-3
|Edmonton
|77
|34
|34
|9
|77
|223
|256
|18-17-4
|16-17-5
|11-12-2
|Vancouver
|78
|33
|35
|10
|76
|214
|244
|18-16-5
|15-19-5
|10-14-4
|Anaheim
|78
|32
|36
|10
|74
|185
|241
|17-14-8
|15-22-2
|9-12-4
|Los Angeles
|77
|28
|40
|9
|65
|187
|246
|15-20-3
|13-20-6
|12-10-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
|Thursday's Games
Washington 3, Carolina 2
Columbus 6, Montreal 2
Detroit 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Florida 5, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 4
Dallas 3, Edmonton 2, SO
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SO
Chicago 5, San Jose 4
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, Pittsburgh 1
New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Florida at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.