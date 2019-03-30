  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan blasts China over its 'barbaric behavior' in Czech Republic

Wang Chung-I forced out of economic meeting in Prague by Chinese officials, as mayor of Prague visits Taipei

  3112
By  Central News Agency
2019/03/30 09:38
Wang Chung-I, head Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague

Wang Chung-I, head Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday blasted China for what it called "barbaric behavior" after Taiwan's representative in the Czech Republic was forced out of an economic meeting held recently in the Central European country.

Wang Chung-I (汪忠一), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague, was removed from the meeting after a Chinese embassy official there protested his participation, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The economic conference on March 27, held for the 19th year, was organized by the Czech Ministry of Trade and Industry and saw the participation of more than 100 officials from abroad.

The "barbaric actions" undertaken by China will only make more Taiwanese reject the "one China" principle touted by China's leaders, MOFA said, and it blamed China's Foreign Ministry as the biggest culprit for the continued deterioration of cross-strait ties.

Taiwan has already expressed grave concerns over the incident to the Czech government, MOFA said, but added that it hoped that exchanges between the two sides can continue to proceed as usual.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the incident was the result of Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib's defiance in visiting Taiwan, despite strong objections from Beijing.

Hrib arrived in Taiwan earlier this week, during which he met with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and also attended the Smart City Summit & Expo at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from March 26 to 29.
Czech Republic
Prague
China bullying
Zdeněk Hřib

RELATED ARTICLES

President Tsai thanks visiting Prague mayor for support of Taiwan
President Tsai thanks visiting Prague mayor for support of Taiwan
2019/03/30 18:20
China shreds 29,000 maps showing Taiwan as a separate country
China shreds 29,000 maps showing Taiwan as a separate country
2019/03/26 19:46
Taiwan is main target of China's disinformation campaign: RSF
Taiwan is main target of China's disinformation campaign: RSF
2019/03/26 12:46
Taiwanese actress in China harassed for attending Shenyun performance 9 years ago
Taiwanese actress in China harassed for attending Shenyun performance 9 years ago
2019/03/24 13:36
Big majority of Taiwanese surveyed reject China's 'one country, two systems' scheme
Big majority of Taiwanese surveyed reject China's 'one country, two systems' scheme
2019/03/22 16:14