BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2019/03/30 08:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Newell's 3, Huracan 1

Saturday's Matches

Boca Juniors vs. Banfield

San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia

Godoy Cruz vs. Patronato Parana

Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield

Talleres vs. River Plate

Sunday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman vs. Aldosivi

Lanus vs. Belgrano

Argentinos Jrs vs. Rosario Central

Tigre vs. Racing Club

Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe

Monday's Match

Estudiantes vs. San Martin de Tucuman

Tuesday's Match

Colon vs. San Martin