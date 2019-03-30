BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Kevin Sutherland and Marco Dawson each shot 7-under 65 on Friday at Fallen Oak to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Sutherland eagled the par-5 sixth hole. He dropped into a tie for the lead with a bogey on the par-3 17th.

Jeff Sluman, Tom Byrum, Scott Parel and Tommy Armour III were tied for third at 68.

Fred Couples and Vijay Singhtopped the group at 69. They are preparing for the Masters.

Bernhard Langer and John Daly each shot 71. Defending champion Steve Stricker bogeyed the 18th for a 73.