MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao rallied with two goals early in the second half to defeat Girona 2-1 and move closer to the European spots in the Spanish league on Friday.

Striker Cristhian Stuani put Girona ahead near the end of the first half but the visitors came back with scores from Inaki Williams in the 53rd minute and Raul Garcia in the 59th.

The win moved Athletic to eighth place, near the Europa League positions currently held by seventh-place Valencia and sixth-place Sevilla, which play each other on Sunday in Seville.

Girona, winless in nine straight home matches, stayed 12th in the 20-team standings after 29 matches.

Leader Barcelona hosts Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday defending a 10-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid, which visits Alaves later in the day.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports