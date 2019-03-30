OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The estranged wife of former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle says Boyle allegedly struck her, tied her ankles and wrists with rope and forced her to have sex during an incident following the couple's forced captivity in Afghanistan.

Caitlan Coleman of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, testified Friday at her husband's assault trial in Ottawa. Boyle has pleaded not guilty to a number of criminal charges for alleged offenses against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in 2012 by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. The couple had three children during their five years in captivity. The family was rescued in 2017 by Pakistani forces.

Boyle was arrested in December that year. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.