BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/03/30 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 97.05 Up .45
May 94.25 95.65 94.20 94.50 Up .50
Jul 96.75 98.20 96.75 97.05 Up .45
Sep 99.85 100.95 99.55 99.75 Up .40
Dec 103.50 104.85 103.35 103.55 Up .30
Mar 107.30 108.55 107.20 107.40 Up .30
May 109.75 111.00 109.65 109.85 Up .30
Jul 112.65 113.15 111.85 112.05 Up .25
Sep 115.25 115.25 113.95 114.20 Up .30
Dec 118.30 118.30 117.00 117.30 Up .30
Mar 120.10 120.90 120.10 120.45 Up .35
May 123.10 123.10 122.35 122.60 Up .30
Jul 125.30 125.30 124.45 124.85 Up .35
Sep 126.45 127.10 126.40 126.85 Up .45
Dec 128.95 129.85 128.90 129.45 Up .50