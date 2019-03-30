New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|97.05
|Up
|.45
|May
|94.25
|95.65
|94.20
|94.50
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|96.75
|98.20
|96.75
|97.05
|Up
|.45
|Sep
|99.85
|100.95
|99.55
|99.75
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|103.50
|104.85
|103.35
|103.55
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|107.30
|108.55
|107.20
|107.40
|Up
|.30
|May
|109.75
|111.00
|109.65
|109.85
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|112.65
|113.15
|111.85
|112.05
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|115.25
|115.25
|113.95
|114.20
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|118.30
|118.30
|117.00
|117.30
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|120.10
|120.90
|120.10
|120.45
|Up
|.35
|May
|123.10
|123.10
|122.35
|122.60
|Up
|.30
|Jul
|125.30
|125.30
|124.45
|124.85
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|126.45
|127.10
|126.40
|126.85
|Up
|.45
|Dec
|128.95
|129.85
|128.90
|129.45
|Up
|.50