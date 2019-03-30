New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Apr
|12.55
|12.65
|12.49
|12.53
|unch
|May
|12.65
|Up
|.02
|Jun
|12.62
|12.75
|12.61
|12.65
|Up
|.02
|Sep
|12.96
|13.03
|12.91
|12.95
|Up
|.03
|Dec
|13.80
|Up
|.03
|Feb
|13.80
|13.88
|13.75
|13.80
|Up
|.03
|Apr
|13.88
|13.96
|13.85
|13.90
|Up
|.05
|Jun
|13.91
|14.02
|13.91
|13.97
|Up
|.06
|Sep
|14.15
|14.15
|14.09
|14.12
|Up
|.07
|Dec
|14.68
|Up
|.08
|Feb
|14.64
|14.68
|14.64
|14.68
|Up
|.08
|Apr
|14.69
|Up
|.08
|Jun
|14.70
|Up
|.08
|Sep
|14.84
|Up
|.08