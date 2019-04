COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting recorded on the victim's cellphone (all times local):

1 p.m.

Police are looking for a Colorado man identified as a suspect in a fatal shooting recorded on the victim's cellphone.

The Gazette newspaper reports that the phone was found next to 63-year-old Gary Dolce's body after he was shot several times on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. It was still recording.

An arrest affidavit says the video shows a blue SUV driven by Dolce's next-door neighbor, 53-year-old James William Hanlon, who points a black handgun at Dolce while wearing a blue, disposable glove.

The video captures several shots and Dolce falling to the ground yelling "Oh my God!"

A second volley of shots are heard but are not captured on video.

Dolce told police last month "his neighbor was trying to get him to fight."

____

10 a.m.

Authorities say a man who was fatally shot on the street recorded the killing on his cellphone.

The Gazette newspaper reports that an arrest affidavit says the phone was found next to 63-year-old Gary Dolce's body after he was shot several times on Wednesday. It was still recording.

The affidavit says the video shows a blue SUV driven by a man who points a black handgun at Dolce while wearing a blue, disposable glove.

The video captures several shots and Dolce falling to the ground yelling "Oh my God!"

A second volley of shots are heard but are not captured on video.

Colorado Springs police have identified one of Dolce's neighbors as the suspect.

Dolce told police last month "his neighbor was trying to get him to fight."