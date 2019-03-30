ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and fellow Democrats who control the state Legislature are poised to have their state join California and Hawaii as the only states with a ban on single-use plastic grocery bags.

The statewide ban agreement would be part of the state budget that's due by Monday. The ban wouldn't take effect until next March. The plan also calls for allowing local governments the option to impose a 5-cent fee on paper bags.

Negotiations on other aspects of Cuomo's proposed $175 billion spending plan are continuing Friday, with the Senate and Assembly expected to start passing budget bills Sunday.

Lawmakers have also agreed on a measure that would close two yet-to-be-determined state prisons. Cuomo announced last month he wanted to close three prisons because of the state's declining inmate population.