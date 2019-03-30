Hualien (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan’s Navy has announced that it will be conducting an “Open House” event in Hualien Harbor on Sunday and Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on both days, as announced by a media representative of the Ministry of National Defense.

Taiwanese citizens are encouraged to enjoy this very special event and to come view the magnificent “Fleet of Friendship,” as hosted by Navy personnel.

A trio of warships will be on display, including two ROCN frigates and one oiler, listed as:

PFG-1110 Tian Dang (Cheng Kung-class frigate, based on Oliver Hazard Perry-class)

PFG-1207 Wu Chang (Kang Ding-class frigate, based on La Fayette-class)

AOE-532 Pan Shih (fast combat support ship)

Please note that foreigners are only allowed entry if in the company of a Taiwanese citizen, preferably a family member, and with a valid passport for their home country. Persons holding citizenship in China are barred from entering.