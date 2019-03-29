  1. Home
US consumer spending edges up weak 0.1 percent in January

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer,Associated Press
2019/03/29 20:37
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending edged up a tiny 0.1 percent in January, while incomes advanced a modest 0.2 percent in February, further evidence that economic activity may have decelerated after strong growth for most of last year.

The Commerce Department says the weak gain in consumer spending in January followed a 0.6 percent plunge in December that represented the biggest one-month drop in more than nine years. The 0.2 percent rise in incomes in February came after a 0.1 percent drop in incomes in January.

Many analysts believe the economy has entered a soft patch and that growth is significantly slower in the current quarter. The U.S. faces various headwinds, including weakness overseas and the waning effects of the 2017 tax cuts.