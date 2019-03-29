TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following four successful, consecutive years of otherworldly art and music performances, the fervid fun carnival Urban Nomad Freakout returns to Taipei’s Tiger Mountain on April 13 and 14.

The 2019 installation will feature an array of over 30 international bands and DJs across three stages. Attendees can expect to encounter a wide range of genres, from the piano post-rock of Sunday headliners Mouse on the Keys to the experimental electronica born of local creative spirits.

This year also introduces a Circus stage featuring aerial acrobatics, fire jugglers, pole dancers, balloons, belly dancing and many more special surprises, prioritizing crossover performances that allow artists to unleash their creative synergy.



Taiwanese band Prairie WWWW (Image courtesy of Urban Nomad)

Urban Nomad Freakout has each year attracted around 1500 people over the course of its two days. This year, however, is expected to be the festival’s biggest ever, with a total forecasted attendance of over 2000 among the main festival and two pre-party events.

Aside from performances, the event always attracts a diverse fleet of food vendors that bring international flavor rarely seen at other Taiwanese music events. In addition to local cuisine, Mexican and Indian food, good burgers and tasty sandwiches will be available, as well as locally-sourced craft beer, coffee and other tipples to tickle one’s fancy.

Performers will be flying in from at least five countries, and the event will celebrate its first year hosting acts from Korea and the Philippines.

Headlining Saturday, eccentric ska-rock troupe Asakusa Jinta will bring their sprightly arrangement of guitars, brass and bass to the main stage. The act will follow local grunge/punk band Inhuman who are regulars at regional rock festivals.

Sunday will welcome Taiwanese freak folk band Prairie WWWW, and Japanese post-rock performers Mouse on the Keys—whose sentimental piano riffs crescendo into a flurry of cymbals and saxophone solos. The band will give a prior performance on April 12 at Live Warehouse in Kaohsiung, alongside fellow Urban Nomad artists Metalchicks.



Asakusa Jinta (Image courtesy of Urban Nomad)

Program Director David Frazier told Taiwan News that although tons of festivals now fill the calendar in Taiwan each year, Urban Nomad Freakout stands out as a wholly unique enterprise, attracting Taiwanese nationals, expats and international music fans alike. The event sheds light on many lesser-known talents, Frazier said, and has come to be seen as a taste-maker of sorts for up-and-coming artistry.

The event seeks to not just showcase good music, said Frazier, but also highlight the importance of art, dancing and other forms of expression in society. The impetus behind Urban Nomad Freakout is to “create an environment where anyone can feel free to express themselves and be a part of the larger creative process,” he added.

Tickets are selling fast, so organizers encourage interested parties to purchase as soon as possible. Tickets are available here at an Early Advance price until March 31.

More information, including a full line-up for both days, can be found on the official website and Facebook event page.

The music festival is just one branch of the Urban Nomad creative brand. The company will also host a film festival in May. More information to follow.