Taiwan ex-Premier Lai calls for fair play from Kaohsiung mayor

The presidential contender presented his new book Friday

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/03/29 19:14
Ex-Premier Lai presented his new book Friday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Former Premier William Lai (賴清德) on Friday called for fair play if the race for the January presidential election pitted him against Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Kuomintang (KMT) mayor of Kaohsiung.

Neither Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party nor the opposition KMT have made their final choice for presidential candidate yet, with Lai challenging President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is running for re-election. The DPP is expected to announce a presidential candidate on April 24.

At the launch of his new book, Lai was asked whether he considered Han his main rival for the presidency. He acknowledged that according to recent opinion polls, the Kaohsiung mayor was quite strong, the Apple Daily reported.

In recent by-elections for legislative seats, both only played supporting roles, but in the presidential election race, both sides would represent their respective party, Lai said, adding that he hoped for fair play and that the winner would lead Taiwan forward.

While Han had helped KMT candidates in the by-elections, if he became a presidential candidate, it would still be difficult to predict who would win, Lai told reporters.

The DPP has formed a five-member committee which will try and mediate between Tsai and Lai to find common ground. Even if a primary is needed, the announcement of a candidate is still expected by April 24 at the latest, reports said.

The KMT has not found a procedure to select a candidate yet, as several contenders have been vying for the nomination. As Han has been riding high in the opinion polls, some party leaders want to invite him to take part in likely primaries.
William Lai
Han Kuo-yu
DPP
KMT
2020 presidential election

