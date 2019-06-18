Taiwan News seeks reporter/editor (Taipei)

We are seeking a bilingual candidate who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.
Responsibilities:
- Craft in-depth articles about major societal issues in Taiwan.
- Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese language news into English language articles.
- Attend and report on events and press conferences.
- Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources.
Requirements:
- Excellent command of both oral and written English and Chinese
- College graduate
- Experience in news-gathering, preferably in English news media
- Knowledge of local issues in Taiwan, including the environment
- Can work on weekends
- Familiar with photography, video and audio content gathering and editing, but not required.
Interested parties please email a resume and cover letter to tzuti@etaiwannews.com; keoni.everington@etaiwannews.com