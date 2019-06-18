Taiwan News seeks reporter/editor (Taipei)

We are seeking a bilingual candidate who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.



Responsibilities:

 Craft in-depth articles about major societal issues in Taiwan.

 Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese language news into English language articles.

 Attend and report on events and press conferences.

 Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources.

Requirements:

 Excellent command of both oral and written English and Chinese

 College graduate

 Experience in news-gathering, preferably in English news media

 Knowledge of local issues in Taiwan, including the environment

 Can work on weekends

 Familiar with photography, video and audio content gathering and editing, but not required.

Interested parties please email a resume and cover letter to tzuti@etaiwannews.com; keoni.everington@etaiwannews.com