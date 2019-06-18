  1. Home
Taiwan News seeks reporter/editor (Taipei)

We are seeking a bilingual candidate who can quickly plug into our team of writers and create daily news content about Taiwan and world events affecting Taiwan.

Responsibilities:

  •  Craft in-depth articles about major societal issues in Taiwan.
  •  Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese language news into English language articles.
  •  Attend and report on events and press conferences.
  •  Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources.

Requirements:

  •  Excellent command of both oral and written English and Chinese
  •  College graduate
  •  Experience in news-gathering, preferably in English news media
  •  Knowledge of local issues in Taiwan, including the environment
  •  Can work on weekends
  •  Familiar with photography, video and audio content gathering and editing, but not required.

Interested parties please email a resume and cover letter to tzuti@etaiwannews.com; keoni.everington@etaiwannews.com