Former FIFA official Makudi overturns ban from soccer at CAS

By Associated Press
2019/02/12 00:39
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Former senior FIFA official Worawi Makudi has won an appeal and overturned a ban from soccer for unproven forgery.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it canceled a 3½-year ban imposed by FIFA for alleged wrongdoing during a Thailand soccer federation election.

Makudi's punishment was cut to a reprimand and a 5,000 Swiss franc ($5,000) fine for failing to cooperate with FIFA investigators.

CAS says it declined to award Makudi costs because the new witness and evidence he produced were available to FIFA judicial bodies.

Makudi was accused of altering Thai soccer statutes before his 2013 presidential re-election campaign.

Makudi was a FIFA executive committee member for 18 years until being voted out by Asian member federations in 2015.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-10 11:58 GMT+08:00

