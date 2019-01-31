From left, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., ranking member of the Senate Appropri
From left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chair of the Senate Appropri
From left, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., speaks at an event to advocate for the Paycheck Fairness Act on the 10th anniversary of President Barack Oba
Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, left, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, speaks with Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., as a bipar
From left, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., rear, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., ranking member of
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats offered a border security plan on the opening day of budget talks as another partial government shutdown looms in the weeks ahead.
The Democratic proposal includes new money for customs agents, scanners, aircraft and boats to police the border, and to provide humanitarian assistance for migrants. Missing is money for President Donald Trump's southern border wall.
Ahead of Wednesday's opening round, Trump tweeted that Democrats are "wasting their time" if they don't offer money for the wall.
The Democratic offer was just a starting point in House-Senate talks on border security funding taking place in a basement room in the Capitol. Lawmakers must reach an agreement the president will sign before a Feb. 15 deadline signaling another shutdown.