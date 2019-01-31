All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 50 37 11 2 76 201 144 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 Boston 50 27 17 6 60 146 132 Buffalo 50 25 19 6 56 145 149 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 Pittsburgh 50 27 17 6 60 176 154 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 Columbus 49 28 18 3 59 158 151 Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149 N.Y. Rangers 49 21 21 7 49 139 165 Philadelphia 50 21 23 6 48 143 170 New Jersey 49 19 23 7 45 146 167 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 50 32 16 2 66 172 140 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135 Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142 Dallas 50 25 21 4 54 127 128 Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162 St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161 Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Boston 3, SO

Buffalo 5, Columbus 4

Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 1, Buffalo 0

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.