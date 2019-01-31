Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, right, prays next to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during his welcome ceremony at Parliament Hous
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state has been crowned as Malaysia's 16th king under a unique rotating monarchy system, nearly a month after the sudden abdication of Sultan Muhammad V.
Garbed in aqua blue regalia, Sultan Abdullah, 59, took his oath of office in a ceremony Thursday in the national palace.
Nine hereditary state rulers take turns as king for five-year terms under the world's only such system. Sultan Muhammad V, 49, abruptly resigned Jan. 6 as Malaysia's king after just two years on the throne in the first abdication in the nation's history. No reason was given, but it came after he reportedly married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.