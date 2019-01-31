The Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Wednesday that it will allow dairy farms to hire migrant workers on a trial basis as part of an effort to help solve the labor shortage problem in that sector.



"As early as July, the hiring of migrant workers will be allowed in the dairy farming sector on a trial basis," Hsueh Chien-chung (薛鑑忠), a section chief at the MOL's Workforce Development Agency, said, adding that the decision was made at an MOL meeting earlier in the day.



He said implementation of the policy would require amendments to the relevant laws, while the Council of Agriculture (COA) would be required to report on the outcome of the policy after a year.



Tsai Pei-chun (蔡佩君), executive secretary at the COA's Personnel Office, said that in the initial stages of the plan, dairy farmers who have at least 80 cows and currently employ at least four local farmers will be eligible to apply for one migrant worker.



Under the project, some 400 migrant workers are expected to be brought in to help dairy farmers in Taiwan, she said.



According to Tsai, local people are reluctant to seek employment on dairy farms because of the heavy workload and a fear of big animals.



She said an initiative was launched some time ago to recruit 54 local dairy farm workers at a monthly salary of nearly NT$40,000 (US$1,050), but only 20 of the 90 applicants accepted the jobs and none of them have remained.