TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A map used during a press briefing at the White House on Monday (Jan. 28) has gained praise from Taiwanese as it shows China and Taiwan as separate countries.

On Monday, national security adviser John Bolton and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a press briefing in the White House ostensibly to discuss sanctions on a Venezuelan state oil company after the U.S. stated its support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela. However, Taiwanese netizens noticed that a color-coded map behind Bolton, which had countries supporting Guaidó in blue and nations still backing President Nicolás Maduro in red, showed China in red and Taiwan in white.

Taiwanese interpreted the differences in color to indicate that the Trump administration supports Taiwan as a separate country, distinct from China. This comes as a relief to many after two years of what the Trump administration last year described as "Orweillian nonsense," which consists of Beijing constantly bullying governments and companies to list Taiwan as part of China, including on maps.

Taiwanese netizens were ecstatic about the new map:

"Taiwan -U.S. friendship."

"Fortunately, the world is waking up, when will the Chinese people wake up?"

"Taiwan is Taiwan - this is indisputable."