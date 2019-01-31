TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In response to an encouraging message on a World Health Organization's (WHO) Facebook page post, Taiwan's representative offices from around the world took to the social media platform to tag "TaiwanCanHelp" to proclaim the country's basic "human right" to be included and to contribute to the world's top health network.

Following the passage of U.S. House Resolution 353 last week, Japan, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and the Solomon Islands have joined the U.S. to express their support of Taiwan's participation in the WHO as an observer.

On Monday, a 24-second video clip posted on the WHO Facebook page proclaimed support of the heath for everyone, everywhere, regardless of sex, age, race or socioeconomic status, as "health is a human right," which is made clear in the video post.

The post has received attention from Taiwan's overseas representative offices, which left messages under the post in support of the message. Many included the hashtag "TaiwanCanHelp" to emphasize that Taiwan can contribute its public health expertise, as well as different types of resources to help the organization achieve its global mission.

At the time of publication, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the country's representative offices in the U.S., Indonesia, Germany, Czech, Sweden and many other offices joined the campaign. More than a thousand Taiwanese netizens also followed suit and shared the post.

Since 2017, Taiwan has not been able to take part in the World Health Assembly (WHA), which is the WHO's most important annual meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, where important policies are made, under the influence of Beijing.

Although the country was a founding member of the WHO, it was deprived of membership following a 1971 resolution which scrapped its seat in the United Nations. Taiwan participated in the WHO's annual meeting from 2009 to 2016 as an observer at the invitation of the organization.

The screenshot image of the WHO FB page.



A screenshot image of the WHO FB page.