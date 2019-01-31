TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Conference of Mayors, Inc. (WCM) passed a resolution Wednesday supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organizations at their annual conference that is currently held in Florida, U.S.

Established in 1984, WCM is a non-profit organization for mayors, former mayors, and other elected or appointed municipal officials worldwide to network and seek collaboration on various issues. WCM members are concentrated in the United States, but there are also members across other continents, such as Africa and Asia.

In view of Taiwan’s contributions to international society, WCM passed a resolution Wednesday at their annual collaboration conference, voicing support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WHO and its annual conference the World Health Assembly (WHA), as well as other international organizations, including INTERPOL, UNFCCC, and ICAO, as reported by Central News Agency.

The resolution also points out that the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, plays a significant role in safeguarding the peace, security, and stability of the west Pacific region.

Attending the “Taiwan Night” dinner hosted by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami (TECO) on Wednesday evening, WCM Founder Johnny Ford handed a copy of the resolution over to David Chien (錢冠州), director-general of TECO in Miami.

WCM has a close relationship with Taiwan, and it firmly supports Taiwan' participation in international society, said Ford.