Magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 6:14 a.m. this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of temblor was located 40.6 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 22.6 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Yilan County. Hualien Country registered a 2 and Taichung City and Nantou County registered a 1, the weather bureau said on its website.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of this morning's quake.