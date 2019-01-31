LOS ANGELES (AP) — Batman is returning to theaters in 2021, and so are some of his less scrupulous rivals.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that it will release "The Batman" on June 25, 2021, and "The Suicide Squad" six weeks later on Aug. 6. No casting or story details were released.

Matt Reeves, who directed "Cloverfield" and "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," will helm the Batman film. Ben Affleck tweeted a story from industry website Deadline that said he would not return to the franchise and said he is excited to see Reeves' vision for DC Comics superhero.

No director for "The Suicide Squad" was released. The series, which includes a 2016 film, features a crew of supervillains, including the Joker and Harley Quinn, forced to work for a shadowy government agency.