Investment in the British car industry dropped 46.5 percent last year to 589 million British pounds (€673 million, $769 million), said the Society of Motor Manufacturers (SMMT).

Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, business groups have pressured the government to soften the economic impact of departing the European Union, citing a major downturn in investment. Thursday's figures are the lowest ever since SMMT began compiling the data.

Read more: German businesses watch Brexit with bated breath

What the report said:

Car production fell by 9.1 percent to 1.52 million vehicles.

Industry investment was cut by 46.5 percent.

Output has continued to slump since the 2016 referendum.

Brexit, along with "domestic and global downturns," are to blame.

Read more: Brexit vote defeat increases no-deal fears for UK car industry

'Permanent devastation'

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:

"Brexit uncertainty has already done enormous damage to output, investment and jobs."

"Yet this is nothing compared with the permanent devastation caused by severing our frictionless trade links overnight, not just with the EU but with the many other global markets which we currently trade freely."

Read more: Hard Brexit could trigger 'massive crisis,' warns German industry

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/aw (Reuters, AFP)