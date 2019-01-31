BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Fulham 4, Brighton 2
Huddersfield 0, Everton 1
Arsenal 2, Cardiff 1
Wolverhampton 3, West Ham 0
Man United 2, Burnley 2
Newcastle 2, Man City 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Bournemouth 4, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 2, Watford 1
Liverpool 1, Leicester 1
|Saturday's Matches
Tottenham vs. Newcastle
Brighton vs. Watford
Burnley vs. Southampton
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield
Everton vs. Wolverhampton
Cardiff vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday's Matches
Leicester vs. Man United
Man City vs. Arsenal
|Monday's Match
West Ham vs. Liverpool
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 3, Birmingham 3
Bolton 1, Reading 1
|Friday's Match
Preston vs. Derby
|Saturday's Matches
Hull vs. Stoke
Sheffield United vs. Bolton
Millwall vs. Rotherham
Wigan vs. QPR
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol City vs. Swansea
Reading vs. Aston Villa
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough
Brentford vs. Blackburn
Leeds vs. Norwich
|Tuesday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 2, Peterborough 2
Luton Town 3, Portsmouth 2
Blackpool 2, Wycombe 2
Bradford 4, Shrewsbury 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Oxford United 2, Barnsley 2
|Saturday's Matches
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers
Wycombe vs. Bradford
Burton Albion vs. Oxford United
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster
Sunderland vs. AFC Wimbledon
Coventry vs. Gillingham
Accrington Stanley vs. Blackpool
Peterborough vs. Plymouth
Shrewsbury vs. Luton Town
Walsall vs. Rochdale
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton
Barnsley vs. Scunthorpe
|Tuesday's Matches
Forest Green Rovers 1, Mansfield Town 1
Newport County 0, Port Vale 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Oldham 1
|Saturday's Matches
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United
Oldham vs. Morecambe
Crewe vs. Carlisle
Stevenage vs. Yeovil
Port Vale vs. Tranmere Rovers
Notts County vs. Lincoln City
Northampton vs. Colchester
Bury vs. Crawley Town
Swindon vs. Forest Green Rovers
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County
Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Mansfield Town vs. Macclesfield Town
|Tuesday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers vs. Northampton
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil
|Tuesday's Matches
Newport County vs. Middlesbrough
Wolverhampton vs. Shrewsbury
QPR vs. Portsmouth
Brentford vs. Barnet