BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/01/31 08:32
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Fulham 4, Brighton 2

Huddersfield 0, Everton 1

Arsenal 2, Cardiff 1

Wolverhampton 3, West Ham 0

Man United 2, Burnley 2

Newcastle 2, Man City 1

Wednesday's Matches

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Bournemouth 4, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 2, Watford 1

Liverpool 1, Leicester 1

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Newcastle

Brighton vs. Watford

Burnley vs. Southampton

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield

Everton vs. Wolverhampton

Cardiff vs. Bournemouth

Sunday's Matches

Leicester vs. Man United

Man City vs. Arsenal

Monday's Match

West Ham vs. Liverpool

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 3, Birmingham 3

Bolton 1, Reading 1

Friday's Match

Preston vs. Derby

Saturday's Matches

Hull vs. Stoke

Sheffield United vs. Bolton

Millwall vs. Rotherham

Wigan vs. QPR

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City vs. Swansea

Reading vs. Aston Villa

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough

Brentford vs. Blackburn

Leeds vs. Norwich

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 2, Peterborough 2

Luton Town 3, Portsmouth 2

Blackpool 2, Wycombe 2

Bradford 4, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 2, Barnsley 2

Saturday's Matches

Southend vs. Bristol Rovers

Wycombe vs. Bradford

Burton Albion vs. Oxford United

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster

Sunderland vs. AFC Wimbledon

Coventry vs. Gillingham

Accrington Stanley vs. Blackpool

Peterborough vs. Plymouth

Shrewsbury vs. Luton Town

Walsall vs. Rochdale

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton

Barnsley vs. Scunthorpe

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers 1, Mansfield Town 1

Newport County 0, Port Vale 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Oldham 1

Saturday's Matches

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United

Oldham vs. Morecambe

Crewe vs. Carlisle

Stevenage vs. Yeovil

Port Vale vs. Tranmere Rovers

Notts County vs. Lincoln City

Northampton vs. Colchester

Bury vs. Crawley Town

Swindon vs. Forest Green Rovers

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County

Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Mansfield Town vs. Macclesfield Town

Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers vs. Northampton

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Newport County vs. Middlesbrough

Wolverhampton vs. Shrewsbury

QPR vs. Portsmouth

Brentford vs. Barnet