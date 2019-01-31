BC-SOC--English Summaries

  1. Home
Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Southampton: James Ward-Prowse (77).

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (41).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bournemouth 4, Chelsea 0

Bournemouth: Joshua King (47, 74), David Brooks (63), Charlie Daniels (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Tottenham 2, Watford 1

Tottenham: Heung Min Son (80), Fernando Llorente (87).

Watford: Craig Cathcart (38).

Halftime: 0-1.

Liverpool 1, Leicester 1

Liverpool: Sadio Mane (3).

Leicester: Harry Maguire (45).

Halftime: 1-1.