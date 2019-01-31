BC-SOC--English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Southampton: James Ward-Prowse (77).
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (41).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bournemouth 4, Chelsea 0
Bournemouth: Joshua King (47, 74), David Brooks (63), Charlie Daniels (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Tottenham 2, Watford 1
Tottenham: Heung Min Son (80), Fernando Llorente (87).
Watford: Craig Cathcart (38).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Liverpool 1, Leicester 1
Liverpool: Sadio Mane (3).
Leicester: Harry Maguire (45).
Halftime: 1-1.