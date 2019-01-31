|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|24
|19
|4
|1
|55
|14
|61
|Man City
|24
|18
|2
|4
|63
|19
|56
|Tottenham
|24
|18
|0
|6
|50
|24
|54
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|5
|5
|50
|33
|47
|Chelsea
|24
|14
|5
|5
|40
|23
|47
|Man United
|24
|13
|6
|5
|48
|35
|45
|Wolverhampton
|24
|10
|5
|9
|30
|31
|35
|Everton
|24
|9
|6
|9
|35
|33
|33
|Watford
|24
|9
|6
|9
|33
|34
|33
|Bournemouth
|24
|10
|3
|11
|37
|42
|33
|Leicester
|24
|9
|5
|10
|30
|30
|32
|West Ham
|24
|9
|4
|11
|30
|37
|31
|Brighton
|24
|7
|5
|12
|27
|36
|26
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|6
|12
|21
|32
|24
|Crystal Palace
|24
|6
|5
|13
|24
|33
|23
|Southampton
|24
|5
|8
|11
|26
|41
|23
|Burnley
|24
|6
|5
|13
|25
|45
|23
|Cardiff
|24
|5
|4
|15
|20
|46
|19
|Fulham
|24
|4
|5
|15
|25
|53
|17
|Huddersfield
|24
|2
|5
|17
|13
|41
|11
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Fulham 4, Brighton 2
Huddersfield 0, Everton 1
Arsenal 2, Cardiff 1
Wolverhampton 3, West Ham 0
Man United 2, Burnley 2
Newcastle 2, Man City 1
|Wednesday, Jan. 30
Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Bournemouth 4, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 2, Watford 1
Liverpool 1, Leicester 1
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Tottenham vs. Newcastle 1230 GMT
Brighton vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Bournemouth 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 3
Leicester vs. Man United 1405 GMT
Man City vs. Arsenal 1630 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 4
West Ham vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Feb. 6
Everton vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|29
|17
|6
|6
|49
|31
|57
|Norwich
|29
|15
|9
|5
|54
|38
|54
|Sheffield United
|29
|15
|6
|8
|48
|31
|51
|West Brom
|28
|14
|8
|6
|57
|35
|50
|Middlesbrough
|28
|12
|11
|5
|31
|20
|47
|Derby
|28
|13
|7
|8
|40
|35
|46
|Bristol City
|28
|12
|8
|8
|35
|29
|44
|Blackburn
|29
|11
|10
|8
|40
|41
|43
|Nottingham Forest
|29
|10
|12
|7
|42
|33
|42
|Aston Villa
|29
|10
|12
|7
|53
|46
|42
|Swansea
|29
|11
|8
|10
|40
|35
|41
|Birmingham
|29
|9
|13
|7
|43
|36
|40
|Hull
|29
|11
|7
|11
|41
|38
|40
|QPR
|28
|11
|6
|11
|34
|39
|39
|Stoke
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|37
|38
|Preston
|29
|9
|9
|11
|45
|45
|36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|9
|8
|11
|33
|45
|35
|Brentford
|28
|8
|10
|10
|43
|39
|34
|Millwall
|28
|7
|8
|13
|34
|44
|29
|Wigan
|29
|8
|5
|16
|29
|44
|29
|Rotherham
|29
|5
|10
|14
|28
|48
|25
|Reading
|29
|5
|9
|15
|32
|44
|24
|Bolton
|29
|5
|8
|16
|19
|43
|23
|Ipswich
|29
|3
|9
|17
|23
|50
|18
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Swansea 3, Birmingham 3
Bolton 1, Reading 1
|Friday, Feb. 1
Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Hull vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Norwich 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|30
|18
|8
|4
|58
|27
|62
|Portsmouth
|29
|17
|6
|6
|49
|30
|57
|Barnsley
|29
|16
|8
|5
|51
|26
|56
|Charlton
|30
|16
|6
|8
|47
|31
|54
|Sunderland
|27
|14
|11
|2
|48
|26
|53
|Peterborough
|30
|13
|10
|7
|49
|40
|49
|Doncaster
|28
|13
|7
|8
|51
|37
|46
|Blackpool
|29
|11
|10
|8
|31
|27
|43
|Wycombe
|30
|11
|9
|10
|41
|42
|42
|Fleetwood Town
|30
|10
|9
|11
|41
|34
|39
|Coventry
|30
|11
|6
|13
|31
|36
|39
|Southend
|29
|12
|2
|15
|38
|35
|38
|Burton Albion
|29
|10
|7
|12
|39
|39
|37
|Scunthorpe
|30
|10
|7
|13
|38
|54
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|28
|9
|9
|10
|27
|36
|36
|Walsall
|29
|9
|8
|12
|33
|45
|35
|Plymouth
|30
|9
|6
|15
|38
|52
|33
|Gillingham
|29
|9
|5
|15
|39
|48
|32
|Shrewsbury
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|39
|31
|Oxford United
|29
|7
|10
|12
|37
|46
|31
|Bradford
|30
|9
|4
|17
|36
|51
|31
|Rochdale
|30
|8
|7
|15
|36
|61
|31
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|7
|8
|14
|27
|32
|29
|AFC Wimbledon
|29
|6
|5
|18
|22
|45
|23
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Bristol Rovers 2, Peterborough 2
Luton Town 3, Portsmouth 2
Blackpool 2, Wycombe 2
Bradford 4, Shrewsbury 3
Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Oxford United 2, Barnsley 2
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|29
|17
|8
|4
|53
|29
|59
|Mansfield Town
|30
|14
|13
|3
|45
|23
|55
|Bury
|30
|15
|8
|7
|58
|36
|53
|Forest Green
|30
|13
|12
|5
|46
|28
|51
|Carlisle
|30
|16
|3
|11
|48
|35
|51
|Milton Keynes Dons
|29
|14
|8
|7
|46
|26
|50
|Exeter
|29
|13
|8
|8
|39
|29
|47
|Colchester
|30
|13
|7
|10
|45
|35
|46
|Stevenage
|30
|13
|5
|12
|35
|38
|44
|Tranmere
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|38
|42
|Crewe
|30
|12
|5
|13
|33
|37
|41
|Swindon
|30
|10
|10
|10
|33
|39
|40
|Newport County
|28
|11
|7
|10
|38
|45
|40
|Oldham
|29
|10
|9
|10
|42
|37
|39
|Grimsby Town
|30
|11
|4
|15
|30
|38
|37
|Crawley Town
|30
|11
|3
|16
|35
|42
|36
|Northampton
|29
|7
|13
|9
|38
|39
|34
|Port Vale
|30
|8
|9
|13
|27
|37
|33
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|8
|13
|35
|45
|32
|Cambridge United
|30
|9
|5
|16
|28
|50
|32
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|9
|12
|30
|34
|30
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|47
|29
|Macclesfield
|30
|7
|6
|17
|29
|48
|27
|Notts County
|29
|4
|9
|16
|29
|59
|21
|Tuesday, Jan. 29
Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 1
Newport County 0, Port Vale 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Oldham 1
|Saturday, Feb. 2
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 5
Tranmere vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT