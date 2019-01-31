  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/01/31 08:32
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 24 19 4 1 55 14 61
Man City 24 18 2 4 63 19 56
Tottenham 24 18 0 6 50 24 54
Arsenal 24 14 5 5 50 33 47
Chelsea 24 14 5 5 40 23 47
Man United 24 13 6 5 48 35 45
Wolverhampton 24 10 5 9 30 31 35
Everton 24 9 6 9 35 33 33
Watford 24 9 6 9 33 34 33
Bournemouth 24 10 3 11 37 42 33
Leicester 24 9 5 10 30 30 32
West Ham 24 9 4 11 30 37 31
Brighton 24 7 5 12 27 36 26
Newcastle 24 6 6 12 21 32 24
Crystal Palace 24 6 5 13 24 33 23
Southampton 24 5 8 11 26 41 23
Burnley 24 6 5 13 25 45 23
Cardiff 24 5 4 15 20 46 19
Fulham 24 4 5 15 25 53 17
Huddersfield 24 2 5 17 13 41 11
Tuesday, Jan. 29

Fulham 4, Brighton 2

Huddersfield 0, Everton 1

Arsenal 2, Cardiff 1

Wolverhampton 3, West Ham 0

Man United 2, Burnley 2

Newcastle 2, Man City 1

Wednesday, Jan. 30

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Bournemouth 4, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 2, Watford 1

Liverpool 1, Leicester 1

Saturday, Feb. 2

Tottenham vs. Newcastle 1230 GMT

Brighton vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Bournemouth 1730 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 3

Leicester vs. Man United 1405 GMT

Man City vs. Arsenal 1630 GMT

Monday, Feb. 4

West Ham vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Everton vs. Man City 1945 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 29 17 6 6 49 31 57
Norwich 29 15 9 5 54 38 54
Sheffield United 29 15 6 8 48 31 51
West Brom 28 14 8 6 57 35 50
Middlesbrough 28 12 11 5 31 20 47
Derby 28 13 7 8 40 35 46
Bristol City 28 12 8 8 35 29 44
Blackburn 29 11 10 8 40 41 43
Nottingham Forest 29 10 12 7 42 33 42
Aston Villa 29 10 12 7 53 46 42
Swansea 29 11 8 10 40 35 41
Birmingham 29 9 13 7 43 36 40
Hull 29 11 7 11 41 38 40
QPR 28 11 6 11 34 39 39
Stoke 29 9 11 9 33 37 38
Preston 29 9 9 11 45 45 36
Sheffield Wednesday 28 9 8 11 33 45 35
Brentford 28 8 10 10 43 39 34
Millwall 28 7 8 13 34 44 29
Wigan 29 8 5 16 29 44 29
Rotherham 29 5 10 14 28 48 25
Reading 29 5 9 15 32 44 24
Bolton 29 5 8 16 19 43 23
Ipswich 29 3 9 17 23 50 18
Tuesday, Jan. 29

Swansea 3, Birmingham 3

Bolton 1, Reading 1

Friday, Feb. 1

Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Saturday, Feb. 2

Hull vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Norwich 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 30 18 8 4 58 27 62
Portsmouth 29 17 6 6 49 30 57
Barnsley 29 16 8 5 51 26 56
Charlton 30 16 6 8 47 31 54
Sunderland 27 14 11 2 48 26 53
Peterborough 30 13 10 7 49 40 49
Doncaster 28 13 7 8 51 37 46
Blackpool 29 11 10 8 31 27 43
Wycombe 30 11 9 10 41 42 42
Fleetwood Town 30 10 9 11 41 34 39
Coventry 30 11 6 13 31 36 39
Southend 29 12 2 15 38 35 38
Burton Albion 29 10 7 12 39 39 37
Scunthorpe 30 10 7 13 38 54 37
Accrington Stanley 28 9 9 10 27 36 36
Walsall 29 9 8 12 33 45 35
Plymouth 30 9 6 15 38 52 33
Gillingham 29 9 5 15 39 48 32
Shrewsbury 29 7 10 12 32 39 31
Oxford United 29 7 10 12 37 46 31
Bradford 30 9 4 17 36 51 31
Rochdale 30 8 7 15 36 61 31
Bristol Rovers 29 7 8 14 27 32 29
AFC Wimbledon 29 6 5 18 22 45 23
Tuesday, Jan. 29

Bristol Rovers 2, Peterborough 2

Luton Town 3, Portsmouth 2

Blackpool 2, Wycombe 2

Bradford 4, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 2, Barnsley 2

Saturday, Feb. 2

Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 29 17 8 4 53 29 59
Mansfield Town 30 14 13 3 45 23 55
Bury 30 15 8 7 58 36 53
Forest Green 30 13 12 5 46 28 51
Carlisle 30 16 3 11 48 35 51
Milton Keynes Dons 29 14 8 7 46 26 50
Exeter 29 13 8 8 39 29 47
Colchester 30 13 7 10 45 35 46
Stevenage 30 13 5 12 35 38 44
Tranmere 29 11 9 9 42 38 42
Crewe 30 12 5 13 33 37 41
Swindon 30 10 10 10 33 39 40
Newport County 28 11 7 10 38 45 40
Oldham 29 10 9 10 42 37 39
Grimsby Town 30 11 4 15 30 38 37
Crawley Town 30 11 3 16 35 42 36
Northampton 29 7 13 9 38 39 34
Port Vale 30 8 9 13 27 37 33
Cheltenham 29 8 8 13 35 45 32
Cambridge United 30 9 5 16 28 50 32
Yeovil 28 7 9 12 30 34 30
Morecambe 30 7 8 15 30 47 29
Macclesfield 30 7 6 17 29 48 27
Notts County 29 4 9 16 29 59 21
Tuesday, Jan. 29

Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 1

Newport County 0, Port Vale 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Oldham 1

Saturday, Feb. 2

Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Tranmere 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Macclesfield 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Tranmere vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT