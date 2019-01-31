UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution urging Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders to agree on terms to start negotiations leading to a settlement that will reunify the divided Mediterranean island "within a foreseeable horizon."

The resolution approved Wednesday by the U.N.'s most powerful body expresses regret at the lack of progress toward a settlement since talks collapsed in July 2017 and urges both sides "to seize the important opportunity" of consultations with senior U.N. official Jane Holl Lute "on a way forward."

Cyprus was divided into a Turkish-speaking north and a Greek-speaking south in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup by Cypriots who supported uniting the island with Greece. Numerous rounds of negotiations over more than four decades have failed to reunify the island.