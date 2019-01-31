Boeing, Apple gain ground; AT&T slides

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $10.57 to $165.25

The technology giant managed to meet Wall Street's diminished fourth-quarter expectations, despite a slump in iPhone sales.

The Boeing Co., up $22.82 to $387.72

The airplane maker and military contractor reported a boost in plane deliveries and contracts that helped push its revenue and profit higher.

McDonald's Corp., down 40 cents to $181.77

The hamburger chain said modernized stores and growth in delivery brought in more customers globally last year, but cited lower U.S. store traffic.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $8.93 to $120.98

The cruise operator topped Wall Street forecasts as an 11.7 percent boost in passengers pushed revenue and profit higher.

Anthem Inc., up $24.85 to $297.56

The nation's second-largest health insurer topped Wall Street expectations and gave an upbeat outlook as it develops its prescription drug coverage business.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $9.94 to $166.82

The Chinese e-commerce company reported a 41 percent boost in fourth-quarter revenue, along with a profit boost, despite an economic downturn in China.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 18 cents to $5.92

The satellite radio operator added more than 400,000 subscribers in the fourth-quarter, pushing revenue and profit higher.

AT&T Inc., down $1.33 to $29.37

The telecommunications giant added fewer wireless subscribers than Wall Street expected and fell short of revenue forecasts.