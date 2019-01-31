MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he has discussed Venezuela with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and hopes that by maintaining neutrality Mexico will be in a position to mediate a dialogue.

Sanchez, in a joint news conference with Lopez Obrador, said Spain is not interested in ousting foreign governments, but rather in resolving a political crisis in Venezuela through free elections.

Mexico had been criticized by some for not joining other countries in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guiado who declared himself Venezuela's president.

Asked about the issue Wednesday, Lopez Obrador repeated Mexico's non-intervention policy.

Spain, along with France, Britain and Germany, on Saturday said they would recognize Guaido as president unless Venezuela called a new presidential election within eight days.