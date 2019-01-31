SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A judge in Chile has sentenced six people in connection with the 1982 death of former President Eduardo Frei Montalva.

Judge Alejandro Madrid ruled Wednesday that Frei Montalva was poisoned to death with "toxic substances" that were gradually introduced into his body. The 71-year-old had been hospitalized at a private clinic.

The six people were sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison for carrying out, covering up and serving as accomplices in the crime. They include Frei Montalva's driver, doctors and former agents of Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

Frei Montalva was succeeded by Salvador Allende as president. When he died, he was becoming an opposition force against Pinochet, who began his 17-year dictatorship by ousting Allende in a 1973 coup.